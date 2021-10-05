The deadline is fast approaching for unvaccinated long term care and assisted living workers.

They have until next Tuesday (Oct. 12th) to get their first dose of a COVID vaccine, otherwise they’ll be off work without pay.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says people hired between October 12th and 26th must have a single dose of a vaccine, and are mandated to get their second dose 35 days or sooner, after receiving their first one.

Henry says that while vaccination rates in BC are high, in some places they are not high enough: “It is not too late to protect yourself, to protect your family, to protect those we care for, and the workers that we work with. People who are ineligible to work after Oct. 12th because they have not yet received at least one dose, will be off work as of that day, without pay.”

Once a long-term care employee gets their first dose, they won’t be able to return to work until seven days later, and with additional precautions in place.

Anybody hired after Oct. 25th will need to be fully vaccinated in order to work in any long-term care and/or assisted living facility.

As well, starting Oct. 12th, long-term care visitors will have to show their vaccine card for proof of full vaccination.