BC Ferries is expecting travel to be busy this Thanksgiving day weekend.

They sent out some tips on how to avoid any issues while traveling on their service, especially on the busier travel times of Thursday and Friday afternoons.

They are suggesting you should book ahead, arrive early at your sailing, and be prepared for a sailing wait if you don’t book ahead. New sailing times are added to the website over the course of the weekend, so if you’re looking to use the service, that’s where you can stay updated.

They also remind travelers that Covid protocols are in place, which includes wearing a mask throughout the duration of the journey.

Engine issues are still affecting the Spirit of Vancouver Island ship which travels on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route, meaning limited bookings are available on the route. The larger ship will be on the sidelines for this holiday, with a smaller ship filling in. BC Ferries says if you’re heading that route without a booking, you should expect delays.

Some customers may have already booked ahead for sailings which have been altered. The service says they’ll be contacting those affected to reroute them to other sailings where possible.