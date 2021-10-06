The quick actions of Powell River RCMP officers likely saved someone’s life this week.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, the members were making patrols on Joyce Avenue when they were flagged down by a person who said her friend had overdosed.

The officers rushed to the aid of a male who was unconscious and not breathing.

They administered Narcan to the victim, who after a short time started breathing on his own.

He was then checked by emergency first responders, and taken to Powell River General Hospital for further treatment.