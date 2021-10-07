North Island-Powell River MP-elect, Rachel Blaney, has been appointed federal NDP party whip.

She was given the role by party leader Jagmeet Singh.

The whip is charged with keeping other members of the same party informed when it comes to House business, and ensuring their attendance in the House or in committee.

Blaney is a three-term MP for the riding and was first elected in 2015. She was re-elected during the Sept. 20th federal election.

Singh announced his party’s House Officers and that the NDP caucus has elected veteran MP Jenny Kwan as Caucus Chair, and newly-elected MP Blake Desjarlais as Deputy Caucus Chair.

“I’m very proud of our team and I know that these MPs are going to work hard to ensure people have a voice they can count on Ottawa,” Singh said.

“I will be relying on the MPs in these important leadership roles as New Democrats work to deliver for Canadians in this minority parliament.”

The below roles were announced today:

Deputy Leader – Alexandre Boulerice (Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie)

House Leader – Peter Julian (New Westminster- Burnaby)

– Peter Julian (New Westminster- Burnaby) Deputy House Leader – Lindsay Mathyssen (London- Fanshawe)

– Lindsay Mathyssen (London- Fanshawe) Whip – Rachel Blaney (North Island- Powell River)

– Rachel Blaney (North Island- Powell River) Deputy Whip – Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona)

– Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) Caucus Chair – Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East)

– Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East) Deputy Caucus Chair – Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach)

Other members of the NDP Shadow Cabinet will be announced after the government’s cabinet announcement.