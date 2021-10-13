Thieves break into business, home in Powell River
Image provided by Ridley Wilson, Vistaradio staff.
The Powell River RCMP is investigating a pair of recent break-and-enter cases.
Just after 1:15pm last Friday, police responded to a report of a B & E at a business in the 7100 block of Duncan Street.
Some time between 5:30pm last Thursday and 8:00am last Friday, someone broke into the business and stole a 6” Makita grinder, a Honda battery charger and a Carstech battery charger.
The value of the items stolen was over $300.
Then, just before 3:30pm last Friday, police responded to another B & E report in the 7000 block of Quesnel Street.
Sometime during the previous night, someone entered a home and stole a chrome
ship bell, a grinder, and five fishing flashers. Those stolen items are collectively worth around $375.
Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.