B.C.’s legal cannabis industry has quadrupled in size in the three years since Canada legalized the sale of non-medical marijuana.

The province says B.C. now has the third-largest number of cannabis retails stores in the country.

The province also has the second highest number of production license holders in Canada.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says they are continuing to grow this made in BC approach to create a strong and diverse cannabis sector, and keep organized crime out of it.

He adds that legal cannabis businesses contribute to the local economy and tax base of communities around the province.

B.C. currently has 375 private retail stores and 30 stores in the BC Cannabis Stores brand.