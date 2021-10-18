The qathet Regional District wants to hear from you about how it can engage with residents more effectively.

Starting tomorrow, the district will be hosting virtual public workshops for Electoral Areas and the City of Powell River.

The purpose is to gather input on how to improve public engagement for qRD projects and initiatives.

Each workshop will include a survey, open to all residents in the region, which will be available from Oct. 18th to Nov. 9th.

All those who take part can enter their names to win one of two $50 gift certificates from a local business.

The district says it hopes to involve a broad range of the community, to ensure a diversity of community views, knowledge and interests are represented to help form the qRD’s Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy.

The Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy aims to address both internal and external communications and engagement processes, and will include identifying communications gaps in the region, barriers to communications and engagement, and determining the most effective communications methodologies for each Electoral Area and city residents.

You can register for a workshop, fill out the survey and learn more about the Regional Communications and Engagement Strategy project by clicking here.