A Powell River family is reeling, from a car fire that severely injured a 29 year old.

Debbie Forster says her husband pulled their son Scotty from the fire, and feared the worst. “My husband saw smoke coming from the car, and had to hose down the car to even find him in the car, and found him and dragged him out, and started CPR on him right away because he was barely breathing.”

Fire and ambulance responded, and he was taken to hospital before being airlifted to the hospital in Vancouver, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Forster says Scotty has been in and out of an induced coma, with burns to over 22 percent of his body. He also has lung damage.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started, to help Scotty on his road to recovery.