The BC SPCA is backing a federal petition calling for a ban on fireworks.

It says fireworks pose a significant health risk to pets, farm animals, and wildlife, noting that while trying to run from the noise, animals can seriously hurt themselves.

It also added that fireworks:

Are a source of pollution and toxic debris. This can contaminate the soil and water, reduce air quality, and injure or poison animals, and

This can contaminate the soil and water, reduce air quality, and injure or poison animals, and have started wildfires. During wildfire season, the BCSPCA says, “fireworks become an added — and unnecessary — pressure on our forests and threat to our communities.”

“Fireworks are currently regulated by a patchwork approach in provinces and municipalities, which unfortunately has not been effective at addressing these hazards,” the BC SPCA says.

The animal welfare organization is calling on you to support the petition to protect animals, people and the environment from fireworks.

You can find a link to the petition here.