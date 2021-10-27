A B.C. teachers union survey reveals just how much of a psychological toll COVID has taken on its members.

The BC Teachers’ Federation poll found that 79 percent of teachers say their mental health has worsened during the pandemic.

As well, roughly seven out of 10 of the respondents say that they haven’t received adequate information about COVID-19 exposures and the number of cases in their school and district.

On the other side of the ledger, the poll found that vaccination rates are very high among B.C.’s public school teachers.

Ninety-four percent of respondents say they are fully vaccinated, while just two percent reported that they have not gotten their shot yet.

Two percent did not answer the question and one percent said they are partially vaccinated and intend to get their second dose.

The rate of vaccination for teachers is higher than the general population in every region of the province, including the North and Interior, where teachers are significantly more likely to be vaccinated than the general population.

The survey also found that a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate in public schools is broadly supported by a significant majority of teachers in B.C.

Overall, 82 percent of teachers agreed that all adults working in BC schools should be vaccinated.

Another key finding about the pandemic’s impact on teachers was:

27 percent report that the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more likely that they will leave teaching within the next two years.

The random sample survey of BCTF members took place from Sept. 22nd to Oct. 11th.