Not sure what to do with your porch pumpkin, post-Halloween?

Then consider dropping it off at the Town Centre Recycling Depot tomorrow (Nov. 3rd) between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Because the pumpkins are going to be used as feed for farm animals, painted ones will not be accepted.

For all other pumpkins, you’re asked to remove things like wax and toothpicks from them.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, you can drop pumpkins off for composting any day the depot is open.