The qathet Regional District (qRD) is looking into borrowing as much as $6.4 million to finish the build-out of the Marine Avenue Resource Recovery Centre (RRC).

The qRD said in a press release that the additional funding is necessary due to two unsuccessful grant applications for the waste transfer station building, and in order to account for increased building material and labour costs.

Existing materials on the site are being used and $500,000 from the Canada Community-Building Fund will go towards the project.

The RRC is intended to be a central location for all residents in the region to increase waste diversion.

“Sustainable waste management practices reduce pollution, create jobs, reduce waste transportation costs, conserve natural resources, and support a local circular economy,” said regional board chair Patrick Brabazon. “The RRC is the qRD’s top action item to address carbon neutrality in our organization’s operations.”

