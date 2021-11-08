Batten down the hatches, we’re in for some wet and windy weather. A wind warning is up for the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

According to Environment Canada, the Monday evening (Nov. 8) forecast calls for strong southeast winds of 70 km/hr gusting to 90 at times.

It says communities along the Strait of Georgia, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, including Powell River River, are in the path of the high winds.

Environment Canada adds that the winds should ease sometime Tuesday morning, but could cause power outages and affect ferry sailings.

As well, high winds may damage buildings, toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. That said, people are urged to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury, and campers should move to sturdy shelters.

