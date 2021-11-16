A national emergency system test has been cancelled in B.C. after extreme weather this week.

Alert Ready — Canada’s emergency alert system — announced in a tweet Tuesday the alert system test would be cancelled because of flooding in B.C. that closed several highways, trapped motorists and caused some communities to evacuate their homes.

The alert was set to be tested Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.

The Province of B.C. says a phone needs to be set up and connected to an LTE or 4G network and within the emergency alert area to receive a notification.

Alert Ready conducts tests twice every year. Once during Emergency preparedness week in May, and once during the third week of November.