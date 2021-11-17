Large highways across the province are beginning to receive repairs after the ‘atmospheric river’ on Monday.

On Highway-1 in the area of Tunnel Hill near Goldstream Park, there are massive line-ups of vehicles waiting to get through. The situation is the same for the Mill Bay to Brentwood ferry.

Corporal Mike Halskov with the BC RCMP Highway Patrol says there have been no major problems reported, but the lines are long and the best plan is to put off non-essential travel.

The Malahat on Vancouver Island is receiving overnight repairs between 6am and 6pm until the 22nd. To get around the road repairs, BC Ferries has adding four extra round trips on the Mill Bay – Brentwood Bay route tonight.

Another route available is the Crofton ferry to Salt Spring Island, then another ferry from Salt Spring to Shwartz Bay.

Highway 7, west of Agassiz, has a single lane open to emergency vehicles only.

The BC government asks residents to avoid all travel to areas under evacuation orders, and to avoid non-essential travel to areas under evacuation alerts.