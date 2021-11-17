If you have some time to give this holiday season, or need a little help this Christmas, you’re encouraged to contact the Powell River Salvation Army.

Volunteers are still needed for Christmas Kettles around the city. You can log onto the website and book your time to volunteer, and get more information: www.salvationarmypr.ca

Major Rosanne Fraser says funds raised during the annual Kettle Campaign support Powell River programs year-round. “…Whether it be children’s programs… it helps with our community services, all the hampers that people get through out the year. We also have our EDS truck, our disaster services truck, and that goes around the community once or twice a week and serves hot meals.”

Fraser says with the pandemic, the need for hot meals and other services is on the rise. People who need a little help this Christmas are invited to go to the office, at 4500 Joyce Avenue, and register for a Christmas Hamper. Just remember to bring identification. “It’s open to everybody. You don’t have to feel like you’re not good enough or anything.. everybody gets it.”

This year’s hampers will include a gift card for groceries and some household staples. There are also gifts for children.