An aerial view of the Powell River mill. Photo Credit Catalyst Paper.

Supply chain challenges will cause reduced operations at the Powell River paper mill.

Catalyst Paper tiskwat mill will temporarily restrict its operations next week as local and global supply chain congestion issues become worse, causing inventory and paper problems, according to Paper Excellence.

They say the recent atmospheric river has caused the issue to become more problematic.

Paper supply from Crofton and Port Alberni will be continued as best they can, according to Paper Excellence. However, the manufacturer says Crofton’s pulp and paper operations are reduced until Nov. 24 because its power boiler is going through maintenance.

The Catalyst Paper tiskwat mill’s curtailment will begin Nov. 22.

The company hopes to restart the mill’s production in January 2022.