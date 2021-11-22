A change in provincial health orders will soon require aquatic center users to prove their vaccination.

The City of Powell River announced Monday proof of vaccination will be required to use the center beginning Nov. 29.

They say all participants aged 12 and older will have to prove they are immunized, however, youth sport or child/youth program participants are exempt.

The city says the enhanced protocols were needed because of the design of the center.

“Due to the operational nature and layout of the Recreation Complex, we cannot control facility access for guests who move beyond the front desk to participate in either the aquatic center or the weight room,” said the director of Parks, Recreation and Culture, Tara O’Donnell.

“In the interest of public safety, we have decided to check for both facilities going forward.”

Powell River says spectators will have to prove their vaccination status immediately to follow the Provincial Health Officer’s orders.