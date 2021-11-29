Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says that the Alert Ready program may be used in the coming days in British Columbia as weather-related challenges arise.

“Should a community or communities feel there is an imminent threat to life or public safety, the province stands ready to issue what we call a broadcast intrusive alert,” Farnworth said.

He says it will be up to local governments and emergency managers to choose when an alert will go out.

“Local governments are the experts on the ground and emergency managers at the local and provincial level will continue to closely coordinate,” Farnworth said.

“If you need to be driving, I urge you to check DriveBC, and if you don’t need to be driving please don’t,” Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming said.

You can learn more about the Alert Ready program at https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/alert-ready-wireless-public-alerting/