B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination booking system opened up for children between the ages of 5 and 11 yesterday (Monday), with thousands of invitations sent out to people who have already registered their children.

And, as might be expected, the load on the system caused some problems.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said he understands the frustration of parents who want to have their children immunized.

He’s asking for patience as the booking system adjusts, noting it can only send out 8,000 invitations an hour.

About 100,000 of the 350,000 children in our province in that age bracket have registered for the vaccine.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire