Prolonged periods of heavy rainfall may soak Powell River and the Sunshine Coast over the next couple of days.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Tuesday morning said between 50 and 80 milimetres of rain can be expected through Wednesday. The weather statement also has a rainfall warning for the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, with the worst conditions on Tuesday.

“For most regions, the heaviest rain will fall today,” said the statement from the weather agency. “Heavy rain will ease to periods of rain this evening and persist through Wednesday. Rain will taper off Wednesday evening as the system moves through the region.”

Environment Canada is warning about water pooling on roads, localized flooding in low-lying areas, and strong winds gusting to 60 km/h accompanying the storm.

The third atmospheric river in under a week is also expected to hit Metro Vancouver including Richmond, Surrey and Langley, the Fraser Valley, Whistler and northern sections.

The weather agency is asking residents to monitor alerts and forecasts as the storm moves through.

RELATED: Fuel still limited as provincial state of emergency continues