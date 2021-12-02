A 43-year-old woman from Powell River received a 24-hour driving prohibition and may be charged with impaired driving after a drug recognition exam was completed Saturday.

Officers observed a vehicle swerving in and out of a lane on Highway 101 near Rifle Range Road and stopped the driver at around 2:00 am.

Powell River RCMP say the driver showed signs of impairment and a standardized field sobriety test was completed.