An aerial view of the Powell River mill (Photo supplied)

The BC Liberals say they have a list of points outlining how to help the 206 workers laid off at the Catalyst Paper tiskʷat mill.

The Liberals claim that the current NDP government and Forests minister have not done what is needed to keep workers afloat over the holidays.

The four-point list can be found below:

Provide immediate financial support to families so they can pay bills and provide for their families Provide financial support to the community. Get Forests minister Katrine Conroy to listen to the worker’s concerns face to face. Create a cabinet committee to look at alternative economic solutions to assist the forest-dependent community.

The BC Liberals say these steps could prevent more than 400 people from losing their jobs.

