A snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada, covering the whole of Vancouver Island.

Snow is expected to start-up tonight and intensify overnight, then at some point change to rain or mixed rain with wet snow tomorrow morning. This is due to a strong frontal system from the ocean, coupled with cooler surface temperatures.

The Island is set to be hit with 5-10 centimetres (cm) near the water, and from 10-15 cm of snow inland. Affecting areas of North Vancouver Island, East and West Vancouver Island, and the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

Powell River, the Sunshine Coast and Victoria area have also been issued a special weather statement. They’re expecting 2-10 cm of snow.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in more urban areas.