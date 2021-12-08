British Columbia is expanding its COVID-19 booster shot program again.

The province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says booking invitations will go out later this week to those 65 and older and those who might be medically compromised.

Third shots will open up to those under 65 early next month, with more than half a million booster inoculations already administered in the province.

Meanwhile, 326 new COVID-19 infections were reported yesterday (Dec. 7), continuing the decline we’ve seen over the last few weeks.

The number of active cases is also down to just over 2,800. There are currently 242 infectious cases in hospital, with 82 patients in intensive care.

Health officials also confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant of concern in B.C., three in Vancouver Coastal Health and two in Fraser Health. All five cases are related to international travel.

Woman poses as R.N. for a year:

Health Minister Adrian Dix promises an inquiry into how a 49-year-old woman managed to pose as a registered nurse in B.C. for a year.

Brigitte Cleroux is facing several charges after it was discovered she worked at Vancouver’s Women’s Hospital, assisting in surgeries.

She faced similar charges in Ottawa and was first convicted of posing as a nurse in 2005.

Dix says the situation is unacceptable, and he wants to find out how she managed to slip through the cracks.

Police allege Cleroux adopted another person’s identity, a registered nurse, to get the job.

– with files from Vista Radio national news desk