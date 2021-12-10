Another classic day of west coast weather is expected to hit the coast Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Comox Valley and the Sunshine Coast, with rainfall of 20 to 40 millimetres combined with winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80.

The weather agency says the strong pacific frontal system will arrive Friday and continue through Saturday morning, with the strongest winds Friday night.

They say to monitor forecasts for more information as the storm passes through.