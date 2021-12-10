Amid the holiday season rush, BC Ferries is introducing an extra 167 sailings to make travel easier between Vancouver Island and the Mainland.

Between December 17th and January 3rd, BC Ferries is adding 128 sailings for Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. From December 19th to 28th, 33 extra sailings will be available for the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route. Horseshoe Bay to the Sunshine Coast will have an extra six sailings from December 23rd to the 27th.

“Historically, the most popular travel times over the holidays before Christmas Day are between Dec. 20 and 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast,” reports BC Ferries.

“The most popular travel days over the holidays after Christmas Day will be Dec. 26 and 27, with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals. BC Ferries is also adding a number of additional sailings between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands.”

BC ferries recommends booking your trip in advance and arriving early, or be prepared to wait.