Photo of Emmanouel and Stavroula Savvaidis supplied by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

A Powell River couple has won $500,000 after playing the Extra from the Nov. 5 Lotto Max draw.

Emmanouel and Stavroula Savvaidis bought the ticket at the Chevron Town Pantry on Joyce Avenue and checked it at the Save-On-Foods in Powell River.

“I couldn’t read what I had won because I was so excited,” said Emmanouel.

“I was shaking and filled with excitement,” said Stavroula. “ I couldn’t believe it.”

The Savvaidis’s own a restaurant and are using part of their winnings to give their staff an early Christmas bonus.

They also plan to share some of their money with their immediate family and go on a trip.

“We would love to take a trip back home to Greece to visit our family as well,” said Stavroula.