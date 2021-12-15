The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is reminding people not to give scratch and win and lottery tickets to children this Christmas.

The BCLC is providing players with information and education about healthy play as part of its annual #GiftSmart campaign.

“Research continues to demonstrate that introducing gambling activities to minors can be a risk factor for developing gambling problems later in life,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, director of player health for the BCLC. “With all of the pressure to deliver the perfect gifts to our loved ones at this busy time of year, as adults it’s important to remember not to reach for lottery tickets for anyone under the age of 19.”

People can learn more about how to teach children about gambling here.