Powell River woman receives driving prohibition and may face impaired driving charges
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
A 39-year-old woman from Powell River received a 24-hour driving prohibition and may be charged for impaired driving after a drug recognition exam was completed Thursday.
Powell River RCMP received a report about a female driver and a male using drugs in a vehicle at around 3:48 pm.
Police say drug paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle and the driver performed poorly during a field sobriety test.