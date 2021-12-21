The Community Energy Association (CEA) has chosen the City of Powell River for their climate action game-changer initiative.

The CEA’s staff will now help the city with climate action projects and to obtain finances for active transportation infrastructure.

The initiative will also see the CEA assist the city with the creation of environmental strategies and updating relevant plans, policies, and regulations.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by the Community Energy Association for the game-changer grant initiative,” said Powell River Mayor David Formosa. “Creating safer, more inviting, and beautiful streets that welcome people to walk and cycle will benefit everyone in our community, especially children, seniors, and people with disabilities. Safe and comfortable streets will help us attract young families, tourists, and boost economic development opportunities in our unique small city by the sea.”

Over 70 per cent of Powell River’s greenhouse gas emissions are the result of transportation.

“For all communities to reach their targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions this decade, significant changes have to be made,” said CEA executive director Dale Littlejohn. “Communities across BC are already implementing many of the known, high-impact solutions to reduce emissions, and some are ready to push the boundaries of what is possible. Communities such as Powell River are game-changers, They are advancing bold initiatives with the potential to have impacts beyond their borders. We’re proud to leverage our expertise and assist them in understanding the complete picture of emissions associated with where we live and work.”

Whistler, Kamloops, Rossland, and Squamish were also recognized as climate action game-changers this year by the CEA.