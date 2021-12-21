With Christmas around the corner and amid a pandemic, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney points to the importance of shopping local.

She finds the Campbell River, Powell River and North Island communities have their fair share of unique stores, owned and operated by our friends and neighbours.

“But more importantly, these are the folks that are in the long haul with us,” Blaney says. “They’re the folks that help out with community events and donate things to our community.”

She also highlights convenience: “There are no extra shipping costs,” Blaney tells Vista Radio. “We can just go out and shop and make sure that the money stays in our region and community.”

But Blaney isn’t just encouraging it; she’s shopping local as well. Before the House of Commons rose for the holidays, she paid a visit to Speaker Anthony Rota to deliver a bottle of whiskey from Shelter Point Distillery.

“I’m so proud of Shelter Point and the amazing products that they provide for our region, and how many awards that they have won is phenomenal,” she says. “It speaks to the hard work that they’re doing.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, small distillers like Shelter Point near Campbell River shifted their business to produce much-needed sanitizer, providing it for free to many community groups, Blaney explains.

“I want to take this opportunity to highlight that there are so many local companies and products that we should be proud of, and that benefit our communities far beyond just the products and services that they sell.”

Blaney also recognizes how tough it’s been for local businesses these past few years due to COVID-19, but says working together and supporting one another is key. “It couldn’t be important right now,” she adds.