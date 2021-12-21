Locals are urged to brace for more winter weather and the risks that come along with it, including slippery road conditions.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement is still in effect for the Sunshine Coast, from Gibsons to Powell River, as well as North and East Vancouver Island.

The weather agency says a “frontal disturbance” advancing from the south will spread rain mixed with snow over the region beginning this afternoon (Tuesday). Freezing rain is also possible, especially over inland sections.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for road updates, and Mainroad says crews are patrolling highways and applying winter materials until the event passes.

Meanwhile, today through Thursday, heavy snow at higher elevations is expected to affect highways, including the Coquihalla, which just reopened to limited commercial traffic yesterday.

Strong Arctic winds will likely bring wind chills down to minus 15 along the coast in the northern part of the province, while heavy snow is expected in the interior.

READ MORE: Essential commercial travel now possible on Coquihalla Highway