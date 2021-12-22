Players from the National Hockey League won’t be competing for their countries at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association announced the decision on Wednesday morning with the COVID-19 pandemic causing 50 games in the league to be postponed so far.

This will be the second straight Winter Games where NHL players haven’t taken part following the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

The 2022 Olympics start on February 4th and run until February 20th.