The Aquatic Centre at the Powell River Recreation Complex. Photo: Powell River Parks & Recreation

With new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays, proof of vaccination will now be required to access areas of the rec centre.

Proof will be required Thursday to access spaces below the lower concourse including washrooms, showers, and change rooms, according to a press release from the city.

They say public swimming, aquafit, public skating and drop-in sports are permitted with proof of vaccination.

The fitness gym is also closed and classes and programs have been postponed. They say gatherings of size including rentals, parties, and other events also are not permitted.

The only exemptions to the vaccine requirements are for youth under 12-years-old and people between the ages of 12 and 21 participating in a youth/child program.

Parents picking up and dropping off children won’t need to prove they are vaccinated if they stay at the lower concourse.

Masks are still required for everyone five and older except when swimming.

Rec centre staff are reaching out to participants to prorate registration fees and refunds.