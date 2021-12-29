The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the move Wednesday afternoon after three tournament games in Alberta were forced to result in forfeit following players on one of the competing teams testing positive for the virus.

All three games were canceled over the past 24-hours.

There are four confirmed virus cases among the teams taking part: two on USA, and one each on Russia and Czechia.

In addition to ensuring the health and safety of participants, IIHF officials say they determined that with another forfeiture, the third forfeited game in two days, the sportive integrity of the event has been compromised, and the event must be cancelled.

***With files from Casey Kenny