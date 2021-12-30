The BC government has ordered a phased re-start for kids in K to 12.

The province announced today (Wednesday, December 29, 2021) that only children with special needs that require support, and children of essential workers, can return to classes next week.

According to Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside, all other BC children will not attend school until Monday, January 10th.

“We want to have a successful return of students to school,” said Whiteside. “We need the time to invest in the assessment and planning, particularly on the impact of the workforce.”

The phased return is meant to give schools more time with smaller numbers, as they reinstate previous covid safety protocols.

“We’re in a situation where we need to act proactively now to ensure we can try to minimize the disruption, minimize absenteeism down the road,” added Whiteside.

This comes as BC set another record for new Covid 19 cases in a single day, with 2,944 new cases.