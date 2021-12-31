The BC government is reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. That smashes the record for highest ever new cases in one day since the pandemic began, which was set yesterday (Thursday), of 2,944.

The new/active cases include:

* 2,319 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 7,940

* 977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 6,424

* 501 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,713

* 122 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 422

* 460 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 856

* four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: two

Note: Active cases exclude those who have died, discontinued isolation or been lost to followup.

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Interior Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 2,420.

Health officials have scheduled a news conference for Friday, December 31, at 10:00am pst.

