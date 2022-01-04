This story may contain information that is difficult for many. A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Victims who attended Canada’s Indian residential schools, but went home at night, can now file claims under the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars settlement agreement for the Survivor and Descendant Classes.

All eligible people or their descendants can claim $10,000 in compensation.

That includes indigenous day-scholars in Port Alberni, Tofino, Sechelt and Penelakut (formerly Kuper) Island near Chemainus.

According to a Government of Canada news release, the settlement also provides $50 million towards the creation of the Day Scholars Revitalization Society, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit corporation to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, heritage and commemoration activities for the Survivor and Descendant classes.

“Throughout this process, our Government has remained committed to reaching a fair and reasonable settlement in the best interest of Day Scholar Survivors and their descendants. Last September, the Federal Court approved the Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars Settlement Agreement and, today, I am pleased to see the formal launch of the claims process. This process aims to minimize any likelihood of re-traumatization as Day Scholar Survivors go through their healing process,” says Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

More information on the settlement or the claims process can be found on the Court appointed claims administrator’s (Deloitte’s) website (www.dayscholarsclaims.com) or on the notice provider’s website (www.justicefordayscholars.com).

Quick facts*

Individual compensation for the settlement agreement will be available to all eligible Day Scholars who attended an Indian Residential School during the day and who returned home at night. The list of eligible schools is included in Schedule E of the settlement agreement.

The final number of eligible class members will only be determined once the claims process is completed. Approximately 12,000 to 20,000 Day Scholars were alive as of May 30, 2005.

