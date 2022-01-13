Pregnant women can now book a COVID-19 booster vaccine if it has been more than eight weeks since their second dose.

The B.C. government made the announcement Thursday saying that while normally a six-month waiting period is recommended, it is important pregnant people receive the dose during pregnancy to protect both themselves and their baby.

Approximately 1,800 people have already said they are pregnant and will receive an invitation, according to the province.

People who say they are pregnant when they call the get vaccinated system will get an invitation for a booster if it has been eight weeks or more since their second dose.

People can register at a Service BC Centre, by phone or online.