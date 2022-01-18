The Northside Volunteer Fire Department has installed a live-fire training facility next to the new fire hall in Lund.

The facility includes steel containers with interiors built to replicate the inside of a residence to practice rescue scenarios.

Local firefighters previously needed to travel to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland for live-fire training.

“This live-fire training facility will help train our first responders how to keep their community safe and continue to provide life-saving volunteer service to the community,” said Northside Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Brown.