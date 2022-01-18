COVID-19 health orders have now been extended, without an end date.

The orders, made on Dec. 22, limited gatherings and forced the closure of gyms and bars. They were extended Monday, without formal notice from the provincial government. The orders were to expire on Jan. 18.

The province says places that do not offer full meal services, like bars, nightclubs and lounges will stay closed. Indoor and outdoor dining will be able to continue, but with limited capacities, social distancing and social distancing.

Gyms are required to stay closed, with low and high-intensity activities including yoga and CrossFit are not allowed to run, according to the guidelines on the B.C. government website.

The PHO also said sports tournaments are not allowed to run, but recreation activities can continue if the capacity doesn’t exceed 50 per cent of the space.

The province said in an update Monday that more details will be provided in a live briefing Tuesday.

The province announced 5,625 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 819 people in hospital and 99 in ICU.