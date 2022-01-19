Planes will be flying to and from Vancouver daily. Photo: BriYYZ, Flickr

Getting from Powell River to Vancouver will now have a new option on the water.

Seaplanes piloted by Harbour Air will be taking off from Powell Lake twice daily beginning Mar 7. The planes will fly to and from downtown Vancouver.

A list of scheduled flights is below:

Vancouver to Powell River

Flight 1501 at 8:20 a.m.

Flight 1507 at 4:10 p.m.

Powell River to Vancouver

Flight 1502 at 9:25 a.m.

Flight 1508 at 5:15 p.m.

The seaplane company says the city is a gateway to Northern Coastal B.C. with towns like Lund and Saltery Bay nearby along with Savary, Quadra and Cortes islands.

Harbour Air says the advantage of the planes will mean less time on ferries for residents travelling to the city.

“By introducing this new flight we are excited that we will save our guests multiple ferry trips and hours of travel time,” said Greg McDougal, Harbour Air Founder and CEO.

Fares start at $99 until Mar. 31. Booking is open on harbourair.com.