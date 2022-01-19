BC truckers will participate in a Canada-wide convoy protesting the new federal vaccine mandate.

The convoy is being organized by a southern BC big-rigger and starts on Sunday (Jan. 23), travelling east and picking up truckers along the way.

Their final destination is Ottawa, where they will join other drivers from Ontario, Newfoundland and Atlantic Canada, and Quebec.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says the new rule will drive about 12,000 drivers off the road, force prices higher, and throw an already damaged supply chain into further chaos.

As of last Saturday, truckers must prove they are fully vaccinated to cross the Canadian border or face a 14-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned away.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire