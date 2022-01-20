A pedestrian is uninjured after being struck by a car Saturday night.

Powell River RCMP say they responded to the report at around 7:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle had hit the pedestrian while turning left onto Joyce Avenue from Barnet Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk on Joyce Avenue. Police say the person was dressed in all black and the driver of the vehicle said they didn’t see them.

The driver was given a fine for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

RCMP are asking drivers to be extra cautious this time of year when pedestrians can be difficult to see in the dark and rainy months.

They also ask pedestrians to wear bright and reflective clothing when walking in the dark.