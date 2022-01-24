Traffic is closed in both directions. Photo: Bryce Johnson, Submitted

A fatal single-vehicle motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 101 in both directions, according to Powell River RCMP.

Police say the road will be closed at the Lang Creek Bridge until at least late afternoon. They are waiting for the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services to continue the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to come…