A record number of domestic, farm and wild animals were rescued last year by the BC SPCA.

The organization says it helped 118,917 animals, nearly 22,000 more animals than in 2020. The record increased despite the growing number of wildfires and other natural disasters along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say types of rescues increased all across the board.

“We saw increases in the number of animals in need right across the board – from our cruelty investigations work to injured and orphaned wildlife to the increased demand for help at our veterinary hospitals and clinics,” said general manager of communications Lorie Chortyk.

The SPCA say 39,366 were assisted through direct rescue, sheltering and rehabilitation. A further 79,551 were helped through emergency response outreach programs.

“We also responded to families who were displaced by wildfires and floods by providing 12,418 nights of free emergency boarding for their pets,” said Chortyk.

A record 3,128 wild animals were also brought to Wild ARC, the SPCA’s wildlife rehabilitation centre in Metchosin. They say they were busy caring for animals from river otters to hummingbirds.

Efforts were also made to further humane education programs for youth. They say classes were able to increase because of online options and not being restricted to just SPCA shelters.

Around 5,000 more B.C., youth received education through workshops and virtual learning.

The society says they are very grateful for the many animal lovers in B.C. who support their education and advocacy programs.