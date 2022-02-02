The City of Powell River and Community Futures Powell River are providing matching grants, preferred lending, and design services for local businesses.

The program aims to help upgrade ten street-facing building facades in Powell River.

Businesses will receive 50 per cent matching grants of up to $3,000 per building or as much as $6,000 if the structure is on a street corner for projects valued at $10,000 and up.

The work must be finished by the end of this year.

The application deadline is Feb 15.

Applications can be found here.