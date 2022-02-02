(Photo supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River and Community Futures Powell River are providing matching grants, preferred lending, and design services for local businesses.

The program aims to help upgrade ten street-facing building facades in Powell River.

Businesses will receive 50 per cent matching grants of up to $3,000 per building or as much as $6,000 if the structure is on a street corner for projects valued at $10,000 and up.

The work must be finished by the end of this year.

The application deadline is Feb 15.

Applications can be found here.