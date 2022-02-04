Most British Columbians find that cost, or lack of health coverage, is preventing them from accessing psychological services.

In response, the British Columbia Psychological Association will be offering free workshops to provide the public with information on anxiety, trauma, mindfulness, and psychological safety in the workplace.

“Reducing the barriers of stigma and cost is needed. Accessible and stigma-free resources should not only be available to the few British Columbians who can afford them,” writes the BCPA in a news release in a response to a survey conducted by Nanos. “The system needs to change, and the BCPA has the solution: Decades of research shows that integrating psychologists into the primary healthcare system saves lives and saves money.”

More information on how to register for the workshops is available on the BCPA’s website.