In hopes of attracting tourists to the Sunshine Coast, the area will be taking advantage of a recent provincial investment.

“The Sunshine Coast is renowned as one of the greatest places to visit across B.C.,” said MLA Nicholas Simons. “We’re working with communities to enhance those experiences, ensuring that everyone can comfortably check out the Gibsons Visitor Centre and helping people stay safe and reduce wildlife conflicts on the Sunshine Coast Trail.”

Simons hopes it will ‘boost local economies and help communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.’

$254,394 will be going to provide accessible outdoor amenities to the Gibsons Visitor Center, and $24,000 will be sent to upgrade the Sunshine Coast & Tla’amin Trails.

The nearly quarter million dollars is part of a $21.3 million investment from the BC government towards projects that they say ‘support the recovery and resilience of tourism by creating jobs and developing infrastructure that will attract visitors’ to various BC communities.